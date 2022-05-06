Police to step up presence in Telford ahead of Tommy Robinson demo

Tommy Robinson leading a protest in Telford

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson is staging a second demonstration in the town this year, with supporters expected to gather at Telford Railway Station from around noon.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "There will be an increased police presence in Telford tomorrow to ensure a planned protest taking place near the town centre passes with minimum disruption."

There is also planned to be a counter demonstration.

The police have invoked powers in the Public Order Act 1986 based on the force's view that there is a risk of "serious public disorder, damage to property, disruption to life of the community or intimidation."

Police have imposed conditions on demonstrators to gather peacefully.

They must follow a set route and can only meet up for a defined period of time or they risk arrest.

Demonstrators have been ordered to process from Telford Central Railway Station at 2pm and follow a route over the bride into Ironmasters Way, into Forge Gate, and Lawn Central. They've been given four and a half hours to meet in Ironmasters Way before starting a procession back at 5.30pm.

Those who fail to comply or incite others to fail to comply will be liable to arrest.

The event follows a demonstration in January where Mr Robinson hosted the first screening of his documentary looking at the issue of child sexual exploitation in Telford.

The demonstration on Saturday is expected to include a screening of the latest film from Mr Robinson.

Counter protesters from Stand Up To Racism and Shropshire Trades Union Council have said they will be present, meeting at 1pm.