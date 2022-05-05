Tommy Robinson demonstration in Telford to be met with counter protest

Tommy Robinson speaking at a demonstration in Telford earlier this year

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, will be staging a second demonstration in the town this year, with supporters expected to gather at Telford Railway Station from around noon on Saturday.

The event follows a demonstration in January where Mr Robinson hosted the first screening of his documentary looking at the issue of child sexual exploitation in Telford.

The demonstration on Saturday is expected to include a screening of the latest film from Mr Robinson.

Counter protesters from Stand Up To Racism and Shropshire Trades Union Council have said they will be present, meeting at 1pm.

Police have confirmed they are aware of the demonstration but have not been able to confirm the route from the railway station or the location.

In January the group walked from Telford Railway Station to the car park next to Malinsgate Police Station where the documentary was shown on a large screen.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's demonstration Ash Silverstone, from Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council President, said: "Telford is a place of great diversity, which enriches its communities and the region more generally, and where the far-right seeks to sow the seeds of division and mistrust, we must tackle this by celebrating all that unites us.”