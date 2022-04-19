Telford naturists get their kit off for Ukraine on run through the woods

Telford Naturists Club running to raise money for Ukraine

Nine hardy members of the Telford Naturist Club stripped off and ran through woodlands to raise £2,000 for people in the war-torn nation.

One wore a hard hat, another took his dog along, and one member carried a miniature Ukraine flag.

A spokesman for the group said: "Members of Telford Naturist Club held a naked fun run through their woodlands on Easter Sunday to raise funds for the Ukraine charity fund, and nine members who took part raised a whopping £2,000 for the fund.

"Telford Naturist Club have approximately 26 acres of woodland which are continually managed by club members to provide a valuable haven for wildlife and fauna.

"They regularly hold charity events throughout the year at their club premises. This time they decided the situation in Ukraine deserved recognition and extra effort which enabled the club to raise a record amount of funds.