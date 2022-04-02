Marathon in memory of popular man who died aged 28

Ready to run a marathon in memory of his friend, Jamie Locke, is Rich Turner of Newport

Jamie Locke, aged 28 was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes six years ago and became unwell on December 13 last year, leading him to be admitted to the intensive care unit at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where he died on January 7.

Now his friend, Rich Turner, aged 37, from Newport, is planning to take part in the Manchester Marathon on April 3 to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

So far Rich, who is manager of Screwfix in Newport, has raised £1,000 through JustGiving on a Facebook page and has now set his target figure at £1,300.

Rich said: "Jamie and I worked together at The Last Inn at Aston about eight years ago.

"He was a bartender and I was a chef and we had remained friends ever since.

"Jamie was with me when I met my future wife Fliss at the pub and he came to our wedding in 2017.

"His death has been an absolute tragedy.

Jamie Locke

"I originally signed up for the marathon to challenge myself but when Jamie went into hospital and then passed away it gave me the impetus to try to raise money for Diabetes UK.

"I ran in the Leeds Half Marathon with my sister and brother-in-law last April but this will be my first complete marathon.

"So far I have been training by doing about 20 miles each week and am now tapering back but determined that I will complete the marathon."

Jamie, who attended St Peter's School in Edgmond and Burton Borough School, was working as a chef at the New Inn at Newport before being admitted to hospital.

His mother, Ann Locke, aged 62, who is branch manager of Barnardo's charity shop in Lawley, Telford, said: "Jamie was always happy.

"Six years ago Jamie was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but he said he was determined that he was not going to let it change his life.

"He was a very well-loved young man and everyone had a kind word for Jamie.

"More than 500 people attended his funeral at St Nicholas Church in Newport on February 3.

"Donations at the funeral for Diabetes UK totalled about £700.

"Since then there has been a fundraising event at the Barley Mow in Newport and after we announced through Facebook that Rich is to take part in the Manchester Marathon on April 3 we have already raised £1,000.

"I am really touched that Rich is going to run in Jamie's memory to raise funds for the charity."