Shropshire pupils are chosen to plant a tree in Queen’s garden

The Queen’s daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, planted an elm tree in the garden of the Palace yesterday, as part of the Queen’s Jubilee tree planting iniative.

The countess was accompanied by Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) chairman Sir Nicholas Bacon, QGC lead forester Gerrant Richards, and six children from Grange Park Primary School in Telford.

She placed the first shovel of soil, before the pupils eagerly took over.

“I will just stand back and let them do the work”, Sophie joked.

The children were presented with special commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint, to mark the successful completion of their QGC RFS Junior Forester Award.

The Queen issued a special message of thanks to people across the country who have come together to plant more than a million Jubilee trees in her name.

The monarch said she was “deeply touched” and hoped the saplings will “flourish and grow for many years to come”, for future generations to enjoy.

Her words marked the halfway point of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which spans two official tree-planting seasons, and celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee milestone.

The elm joined the 1400 trees already in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Last autumn, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, patron of the QGC, signalled the start of the “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” drive together by setting a copper beech tree in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.

The Queen said in her written message: “As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

“I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy.”

Thousands of families, schools and community groups have planted Jubilee trees across the UK to create a canopy of green in tribute to the monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation. Tree planting will commence again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.

The Queen’s Green Canopy will meanwhile move into a conservation phase, and dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and identify 70 Ancient Trees in honour of the head of state.

Royal tree-planting has long been a staple duty for the Windsors and is usually used to commemorate official visits.