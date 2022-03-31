Rotarians collect over £1,500 for Ukraine

Collectors, from left, Max Clowes, Pat Richards and Brian Richards.

Rotarians from the Ironbridge, Telford Centre, Wellington, and Wrekin clubs were on duty at various spots around Telford shopping centre.

Organiser, Rotarian Geoff Ward, said: "A big thank you to the generous people of Telford who donated £1,536.69 for Ukrainian relief. The money raised has been forwarded to the Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund."

The four clubs are also providing their own support in various ways. Clubs have already sent their own donations to the Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund and are helping the relief effort by supporting groups in the local community and various disaster relief organisations.

Rotary works closely with other organisations, such as Shelterbox, that specialise in disaster relief.