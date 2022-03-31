Notification Settings

Rotarians collect over £1,500 for Ukraine

By Toby NealTelfordPublished:

Members of four Telford area Rotary clubs have collected over £1,500 towards Ukrainian disaster relief with a bucket collection in the town centre.

Collectors, from left, Max Clowes, Pat Richards and Brian Richards.
Rotarians from the Ironbridge, Telford Centre, Wellington, and Wrekin clubs were on duty at various spots around Telford shopping centre.

Organiser, Rotarian Geoff Ward, said: "A big thank you to the generous people of Telford who donated £1,536.69 for Ukrainian relief. The money raised has been forwarded to the Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund."

The four clubs are also providing their own support in various ways. Clubs have already sent their own donations to the Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund and are helping the relief effort by supporting groups in the local community and various disaster relief organisations.

Rotary works closely with other organisations, such as Shelterbox, that specialise in disaster relief.

The Rotary Foundation says all funds received in its disaster response fund by April 30 will be ringfenced for use in support of the Ukrainian relief efforts.

Toby Neal

