Alpacas take over Telford International Centre

The British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre

The British Alpaca Society (BAS) national show returned to the international centre after a two-year absence because of the pandemic, with hundreds of people coming to see the friendly animals on display and taking part in judging events.

Owners, breeders, suppliers and fibre producers from across the UK also came together at the two-day event to showcase the best of 'The British Alpaca Industry', both in terms of the animals themselves and the products created from their fleece.

It also raised money for Severn Hospice which cares for thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

The British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre

The British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre

Each year the show has taken place, collections have been made on the door for Severn Hospice which have raised more than £16,000 for the charity.

Chaplain from the hospice Harry Edwards runs an alpaca stud farm near Wrexham, with the business also producing yarn and products from the alpaca fleeces.

He said: "It is great to see the event back on and in Shropshire where so much money is raised for the hospice.

The British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre

"It is a great venue and the people give very generously but obviously that has been halted over the last couple of years so it is good to see it return."

Alpacas are species of camel-like creatures native to Peru often confused with the llama. The UK population of alpacas stands at around 25,000.

There were two show rings in one of the halls with separate categories for male and female alpacas and all competitors divided into age groups and those of colour.