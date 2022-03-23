Shropshire care staff egg public on to help elderly at Easter,

Easter egg appeal for the elderly

Home Instead Telford, Newport and Market Drayton is running its 'Be a Good Egg' campaign for the second year running. People in each of the three areas will be asked to donate eggs to older people who are at risk of suffering from isolation and loneliness.

The company, which cares for older people throughout East Shropshire, launched the campaign last year and saw 800 eggs donated.]

Staff are also working with the Royal British Legion to identify veterans as well as senior citizens in general who would benefit from an Easter gift.

Siobhan Davis, community engagement lead at Home Instead Telford, Newport and Market Drayton is leading the project again.

Last year, she hand-delivered 320 eggs to veterans and older people across East Shropshire..

She said: “It was a pleasure to deliver the eggs to many of our older population and see the smile it brought to their face.

“The most poignant part was witnessing how much loneliness is out there. It was moving to see how much of a difference its makes to simply have a conversation with these people. It gave them some company, even for half an hour or so, helping combat the isolation and loneliness some of them are feeling."

“That is why we are so glad to be running the campaign again – it brought true joy."