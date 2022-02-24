Telford danger driver boasted after leading police on chase and injuring officer

Ellis Sands, aged 21, drove a stolen Skoda around the Arleston area of Telford, deliberately crashing into an unmarked police car, before forcing other motorists into evasive action before he hid the car in Wellington.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the chase began at around 2.45pm on August 5 last year. The car had been stolen from a driveway in Wellington, where the house was also burgled for the keys and other items. An officer in an unmarked car spotted the Skoda and gave chase.

Sands, who has never passed a driving test, drove the £3,900 vehicle off-road near the Arleston Inn, and when the cars were bumper to bumper, the officer recognised Sands. As the policeman tried to stop him escaping, Sands crashed into him, causing the officer to suffer injuries to his back, neck, ankle and both wrists.

Other police vehicles were sent out to give chase, including a helicopter. Road police were unable to safely catch Sands as he drove in the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic, causing motorists to take action to avoid a head-on collision.

The helicopter was able to track the car down behind garages in Deer Park Road, Wellington. Sands was arrested two hours after the chase began, and said to officers: "Who were the sausages in the black (BMW) X5? They couldn't catch me could they?"

An impact statement from one of the burglary victims said that she felt "vulnerable", with the other victim saying he was signed off sick from work due to anxiety.

Sands, of Meadow Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, handling stolen goods driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

It was accepted that Sands did not commit the burglary, but bought the car from someone else for £200 in a "no questions asked" deal.

Sands' defence solicitor told the court that he had been homeless and out of education since the age of 14, and had been exploited by a county lines drug gang. She added that since the offences, he had been getting drug addiction treatment and was now living with family.