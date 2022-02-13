The crash happened on New Trench Road between the Redhill roundabout and the Clock Tower junction.

It has not yet been confirmed how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were. The road was closed by police.

Shortly before 7pm, West Mercia Operations and Communication Centre said on social media: "Please be advised, serious RTC, New Trench Road closed between Redhill Roundabout and Clock Tower Junction."

New Trench Road is one of a number of highways in the area which has been looked at for improved safety measures recently. A consultation is expected to be launched this month after councillors met with Telford & Wrekin's highways officers to discuss the area.