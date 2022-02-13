Notification Settings

'Serious' Telford crash closes road New Trench Road

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A "serious" crash took place on a busy Telford road on Saturday night.

The crash happened on New Trench Road between the Redhill roundabout and the Clock Tower junction.

It has not yet been confirmed how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were. The road was closed by police.

Shortly before 7pm, West Mercia Operations and Communication Centre said on social media: "Please be advised, serious RTC, New Trench Road closed between Redhill Roundabout and Clock Tower Junction."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

New Trench Road is one of a number of highways in the area which has been looked at for improved safety measures recently. A consultation is expected to be launched this month after councillors met with Telford & Wrekin's highways officers to discuss the area.

It comes after a toddler was hit by a car in nearby Wombridge Road last month, as well as a series of other recent crashes.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

