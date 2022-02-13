Ideas wanted for Telford community space

General manager Angela Creighton, right, with customer service assistant Sarah Davies on the green outside Meeting Point House in Southwater.

Telford's Meeting Point House has taken ownership of The Green in Southwater outside its newly refurbished Hummingbird Cafe and wants to transform it into a space which is "fun, functional and a focal point".

Meeting Point House is a community hub for charity and voluntary organisations and also hires out meeting and conference rooms.

General manager Angela Creighton said: “We’ve got lots of ideas about how we can make the most of this space with a range of seasonal activities, but would like to hear what the public think too.

“For example, it would be a perfect location to set up small stands for events such as farmers’ markets or craft fairs, alongside chairs and tables for al fresco dining.

“We could also use it to host themed, topical attractions, music events, or to link it to our Hummingbird Café by staging tastings or cookery demonstrations.

“Last year we joined forces with local butcher G.N. Badley & Sons for Telford Sausage Week which was a huge success – we’re hoping to team up with them once again this year.

“But the possibilities for this high-profile space are endless, so we are simply asking what people would like to see on it."

Meeting Point House says it operates a #sourcelocal and #supportlocal strategy, and Angela and the team are keen to work closely with locally-based organisations to help them promote their services.

“We’ve all been through a tough few months, and it’s important that we do what we can to support our independent businesses, and lift people’s spirits too,” she said.