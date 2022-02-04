Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford man in court over theft of dog, PlayStation and £500

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A Telford man accused of stealing a PlayStation, a dog and £500 in cash has appeared in crown court.

Saood Ali, 21, of Regent Street, Wellington, Telford, is accused of one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of robbery relating to an incident in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

Ali, who is also alleged to have stolen two iPhones, a bank card, trainers and clothing, made no plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He will next appear at the court on February 18.

Ali was remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old was arrested on the A442 Queensway in Telford on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm in connection with the same incident.

Armed police swooped to arrest the teenager on the A442 Queensway, Telford, between Oakengates and St Georges in a planned operation.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News