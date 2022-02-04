Telford man in court over theft of dog, PlayStation and £500

Saood Ali, 21, of Regent Street, Wellington, Telford, is accused of one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of robbery relating to an incident in Meese Close, Wellington, on Saturday, November 27.

Ali, who is also alleged to have stolen two iPhones, a bank card, trainers and clothing, made no plea at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He will next appear at the court on February 18.

Ali was remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old was arrested on the A442 Queensway in Telford on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm in connection with the same incident.