Report into child sexual exploitation in Telford due shortly - MP

Lucy Allan

A national report into CSE was published yesterday (Tuesday), finding extensive failings among councils, police forces and "a failure hear the voices of victims."

Ms Allan, in a statement last night, said: "I welcome the findings of the national inquiry into CSE.

"It has found extensive failings by councils and police forces, denial of the scale of the problem, a flawed insistence that CSE is an historic issue, political correctness when recording crimes, and a failure hear the voices of victims particularly those from more vulnerable backgrounds."

The national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse report, Child sexual exploitation by organised networks, looked at eight towns across the UK and its findings were damning.

Telford was not included in the scope of the work for the national inquiry, which chose to examine a sample of towns, which had not hit the headlines.

Ms Allan added; "This was why in 2016 I fought so hard for a separate inquiry into CSE in Telford as we knew at that time the national inquiry would exclude Telford.

"The Telford inquiry into CSE is due to report shortly. It seems entirely plausible that the same or similar failings will be identified by the Telford report."

She added: "All too often those in power, cannot see that the culture and attitude of their own organisations play a huge role in the failure to identify these horrendous crimes and failure to support victims.

"Cross party campaigners in Parliament are hoping to secure an urgent question on this issue as soon as the Speaker will allow."

In advance of protests in Telford last weekend Ms Allan said there had been delays to the CSE inquiry in Telford.

She said: "The delays to the CSE inquiry, the initial refusal to hold an inquiry and the subsequent unwillingness of some officials to cooperate in the inquiry has created tensions within the community.

"It is important we continue to put victims front and centre and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. The protests and policing them must not detract from this important work and the underlying concerns."