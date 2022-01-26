Wrekin Walk for brighter housing future

Lois Harding, Kerry Turner, Kathryn Holmes, Louise Holland, Emma Rogers, Kerrie Walsh, Sam Hine, Kirsty Broomhead

Staff from The Wrekin Housing Group have walked up the Wrekin and raised £1,762 for Shelter’s Walk for Home campaign.

The team were able to take in some of the best views across Shropshire as they tackled the 6km route to reach the 407m summit.

This was the second year that Sam Hine, social value and inclusion manager for Wrekin had taken part in Walk for Home and this time she was joined by seven colleagues to walk to the top of Shropshire’s landmark hill.

Sam said: “I did my first walk for Shelter in December 2020. My dad had passed away in late 2019 and I was looking for a way to remember him on what would have been his birthday. My dad loved the outdoors so doing a walk seemed a good tribute.

“I think Shelter do really important work, helping the homeless and some of the most vulnerable people in the UK so when I saw the opportunity to fundraise for Shelter at the same time as remembering dad I took it.”

Sam’s employer The Wrekin Housing Group had matched the funds raised and Sam decided to ask colleagues this time around if they would join in and help raise even more.

Sam added: “Walking up the Wrekin seemed an obvious challenge for 2021 and I’m delighted with how much we’ve been able to raise and hope that it can make a difference.”

The walk wasn’t without incident as the Wrekin walkers were called upon to help a young hiker who had sustained a nasty injury on her descent from the top, keeping them warm and comfortable until emergency help arrived. However, once the challenge was complete the eight ramblers had together raised an impressive £881 which has now been doubled by Wrekin and the team have since heard that their fellow hiker is safely on the road to recovery.

A spokesperson from the charity, Shelter, said: “We are so grateful for Wrekin for taking on Walk for Home and raising an incredible amount for Shelter this winter. 2021 was another difficult year for many, and thousands will face the added challenge of being stuck in unsafe housing or the prospect of losing their home altogether.