Two left 'walking wounded' after Telford crash

By Andrew RevillTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Two people were treated by ambulance crews after two-vehicle crash in Telford.

Fire and ambulance crews attended the scene at around 6.40pm on Sundayon Northfield Street in Telford.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used winch equipment to make the vehicles safe, and the two patients were left in the care of ambulance crews.

West Midlands Ambulance Service later confirmed that two patients, both described as 'walking wounded', were treated at the scene, and did not need taking to hospital.

