Telford's Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to be held online again

Speaker Dr Eve Clevenger with 1994 genocide against Tutsi survivor Rehma Muguyeneza at the council's memorial in 2020

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27 each year, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp.

It is a day to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, and in the genocides since in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and elsewhere.

The film will also include a minute’s silence and candle-lighting ceremony reflecting on the impact of genocide around the world.

The event will be broadcast on the council’s YouTube and Facebook channels at 11am on Thursday, January 27.

The theme for 2022 is ‘One Day’, with January 27 being the one day that people put aside their differences and get together to learn about genocide in the past, empathise with others today and take action for a better future.

Speakers at the pre-recorded ceremony include retired Telford GP Eve Clevenger, a direct descendant of a holocaust survivor, who will be talking about ‘one day in history’, and pupils from Ercall Wood Academy reading poems they have written on the topic of ‘one day in the future’.

Other speakers include Telford & Wrekin Council chief executive David Sidaway, borough mayor Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Councillor Paul Watling and Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of Telford Interfaith Council.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for stronger and safer communities, said: “Unfortunately, like last year, we’ve not been able to get together in person to mark Holocaust Memorial Day this year, but it is important that we observe the day and remember the millions of people murdered in genocides around the world, so we will be playing a pre-recorded ceremony instead.

“We will also be lighting up Southwater One from dusk on January 27 to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and raise awareness of this important day.

“On this day we take the time to honour the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides around the world, to learn lessons from their experiences and make sure that they are not repeated. As a society we must recognise that there is no place in the world for hatred, discrimination or prejudice and that every one of us can help to make a difference and tackle intolerance.”

You can watch the pre-recorded ceremony online from 11am on Thursday, January 27 on Telford & Wrekin Council’s Facebook or YouTube and Southwater One will be illuminated in purple from dusk on the same day.