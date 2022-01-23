Woman trapped under car after Telford crash

Emergency services were called to the incident in Stirchley, Telford, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews from Telford Central station and Tweedale station attended after they received a call saying a road traffic collision had taken place.

A woman was left trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash but had been released before firefighters arrived.

Crews then gave the women first aid.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers were also present at the scene.