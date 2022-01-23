Notification Settings

Woman trapped under car after Telford crash

By Charlotte Bentley

A woman was trapped under a car after a crash in Telford.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Stirchley, Telford, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews from Telford Central station and Tweedale station attended after they received a call saying a road traffic collision had taken place.

A woman was left trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash but had been released before firefighters arrived.

Crews then gave the women first aid.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police officers were also present at the scene.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed but the ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

