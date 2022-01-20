Notification Settings

Telford mourns death of Councillor Jackie Loveridge

By David Tooley

Telford & Wrekin borough councillor, Jackie Loveridge, has sadly died following a period of illness.

Councillor Jackie Loveridge. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography
The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the passing of Councillor Jackie Loveridge.

"Jackie had battled with illness for a number of months but will be remembered as a dedicated councillor who represented the people of Stirchley and Brookside with pride and with passion."

Jackie Loveridge became a borough councillor for Telford & Wrekin in May 2011, but had been a parish councillor for almost 20 years, since 2003.

Councillor Davies added: “As a much loved and active member of her local community,Jackie was heavily involved with Brookside Central Community Centre,volunteering there as well as advocating for it as part of her role as a councillor.

“Not only that, she made a significant contribution to local democracy as the chair of the appeals committee and as a member of the business and finance and health scrutiny committees.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Jackie’s family and community. She will be greatly missed.”

By David Tooley

