Telford mourns death of Councillor Jackie Loveridge

Councillor Jackie Loveridge. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the passing of Councillor Jackie Loveridge.

"Jackie had battled with illness for a number of months but will be remembered as a dedicated councillor who represented the people of Stirchley and Brookside with pride and with passion."

Jackie Loveridge became a borough councillor for Telford & Wrekin in May 2011, but had been a parish councillor for almost 20 years, since 2003.

Councillor Davies added: “As a much loved and active member of her local community,Jackie was heavily involved with Brookside Central Community Centre,volunteering there as well as advocating for it as part of her role as a councillor.

“Not only that, she made a significant contribution to local democracy as the chair of the appeals committee and as a member of the business and finance and health scrutiny committees.