Fire crews put out machine explosion in Telford

Teams from Tweedale Fire Station were called out to Halesfield in Telford at 6.43am on Monday morning after a call reporting a fire and explosion.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, including the Incident Command Unit and the Incident Support Unit, which were mobilised from Tweedale. Operations and hazmat officers were also in attendance.

On arrival, crews found the fire had occurred when a machine exploded.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. They left the scene at around 7.15am.