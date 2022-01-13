Notification Settings

PCC investment to help stop fly-tipping blight in Telford

By Charlotte BentleyTelford

The Police and Crime Commissioner is investing £30,000 in Telford’s Operation Fly Tip, preventing crime and helping the environment.

Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford and Wrekin Council will contribute a further £10,000 to the project which focuses on prevention campaigns, enforcement through signage, CCTV, lighting and fixed penalty notice and support to those affected, to reduce the impact going forward.

The project will be delivered alongside the National Farmers Union, Smartwater and West Mercia Police’s Rural and Business Officers.

The commissioner is also investing a further £10,000 to prevent tyre dumping. The Tyre Tag initiative is an innovative and sustainable, force wide project with West Mercia Police, alongside local authorities and Smartwater. It aims to prevent garages from being targeted by organised criminals to illegally dispose of tyres.

In total, 10,000 incidents of fly tipping were reported across West Mercia last year, a 6 per cent increase on the previous year.

Commissioner John Campion said: "Fly tipping is an issue which has been raised by our communities time and time again.

"Not only is it unsightly and a nuisance, it causes a substantial cost to landowners and is hazardous to our environment and wildlife.

"I was impressed by the thorough partnership approach in both schemes and I am pleased to be investing in them, helping put an end to this blight on our communities.”

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

