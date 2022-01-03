Police and fire crews attend care blaze outside Telford hotel

The blaze began at about 8pm on Sunday outside the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street, Wellington.

A fire crew from Wellington brought the blaze under control in an hour long operation with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Firefigthers from Telford responded to a collision between a van and a car at Stafford Park 4 at 7.15pm on the same evening.