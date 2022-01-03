Notification Settings

Police and fire crews attend care blaze outside Telford hotel

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Police and fire investigation officers have been probing the cause of a car fire outside a Telford hotel.

The blaze began at about 8pm on Sunday outside the Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street, Wellington.

A fire crew from Wellington brought the blaze under control in an hour long operation with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.

Firefigthers from Telford responded to a collision between a van and a car at Stafford Park 4 at 7.15pm on the same evening.

Shropshire Fire Service said no one was trapped and the fire crew was able to ensure the vehicles were safe within half an hour.

