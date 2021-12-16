Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express delivers Christmas magic

Conductor on the The Polar Express Train Ride, James Prince, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay

Filled with actors, dancers and singers, the fabulous show delights guests as the train departs from Horsehay station each evening in the run-up to Christmas. The show is inspired by the famous 2004 film, The Polar Express, starring Tom Hanks.

The sold-out train ride and theatre experience has been popular since it started five years ago.

Ready for the The Polar Express Train Ride, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay, Megan Purberfield and Daniel Purberfield, with children Jackson, three, and Zachary, five

Volunteers at Telford Steam Railway look after the event and said it was great to be back this year after missing out in 2020 due to Covid.

Paul Sanderson, from Telford Steam Railway, said: "We have sold out every show until the last day of December 23. It's great because we are all volunteers.

"We have sold roughly 23,800 tickets and also given away a large number of tickets to a couple of children's charities and to two local primary schools.

"Most of the actors and people are local. It's fantastic for us that we have been so busy. It has gone down a treat with people."

The Polar Express Train Ride, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay

Conductor on the The Polar Express Train Ride, James Prince, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay

This is the railway's fourth year welcoming people aboard the Polar Express, as they couldn't host it in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Paul said: "We are aiming to do it for another few years. We have a contract with the film studio to have a licence to put the show on.

"The children who visit really like it and look forward to the experience. It's like a theatre show on a train really.

The Polar Express Train Ride, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay

"There are dancing chefs who tell the story of the Polar Express and a conductor who goes around checking tickets, like Tom Hanks' character does in the film.

"When people arrive, we invite them to the platform and actually play the film on a big screen. Then when the train arrives in the film to pick up the little boy, our train pulls into the station. It is a traditional steam train, with a big light on the front and so much character."

Cast members on the ride are pictured, left to right - Isabella Woods-Jackson, 11, Chloe de Boer, 17, James Prince, Jonathan Hines and Lewis Herbert, 12

Paul said all the volunteers and organisers were thrilled to bring a bit of movie magic to Telford once again after missing out last year.

He added: "We are just really delighted to be back after a year where we missed out.

"We have got some restrictions in some places of the experience for safety, but it's just so great to be back hosting the train ride this Christmas."