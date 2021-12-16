Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds of homes to be built on site of former plastics factory

By Alex MooreTelfordPublished:

A former plastics factory can be replaced with 375 houses, after redevelopment plans were approved.

The Maxell Factory, pictured in 2011 before it changed to Elements Europe (Picture: Google)
The Maxell Factory, pictured in 2011 before it changed to Elements Europe (Picture: Google)

Countryside Properties UK applied to demolish the Maxell facility, north of Wellington, to make way for two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Telford and Wrekin Council has granted permission, and its decision letter notes that 118 homes will be classed as affordable housing.

Outline permission for 495 homes and other facilities, including local shops, was granted in 2015.

Smaller phases of the project have already been fully approved and construction is underway.

The council’s decision notice says: “This phase will complete the development and will adjoin the local centre located to the north, and wrap around the extant and underway phase of the housing.”

The local centre, consisting of a drive-through coffee shop and a terrace of six retail units, was approved by planners three years ago.

A design statement, prepared by BHB Architects to accompany the 375-home application, said: “The application site is situated on the corner of the A442 Queensway and A5223 Whitchurch Drive.

“The eastern boundary of the site is faced by Apley Woods and Apley pool, and to the southern boundary is Apley Castle, which is made up of residential development zones along with Severn Hospice care facility.”

Sixty-four of the proposed houses will have two bedrooms, with 240 three-bed and 71 four-bed homes.

The plans also include a 32-space car park serving Apley Pool and “new footpath and cycle routes, including a link to the existing Silkin Way south of the site”, “landscaping, complementary to the woodland planting in Apley Wood” and an “open meadow” in the northeast corner of the 60-acre site.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Alex Moore

By Alex Moore

@TelfordLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News