Hundreds of homes to be built on site of former plastics factory

The Maxell Factory, pictured in 2011 before it changed to Elements Europe (Picture: Google)

Countryside Properties UK applied to demolish the Maxell facility, north of Wellington, to make way for two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Telford and Wrekin Council has granted permission, and its decision letter notes that 118 homes will be classed as affordable housing.

Outline permission for 495 homes and other facilities, including local shops, was granted in 2015.

Smaller phases of the project have already been fully approved and construction is underway.

The council’s decision notice says: “This phase will complete the development and will adjoin the local centre located to the north, and wrap around the extant and underway phase of the housing.”

The local centre, consisting of a drive-through coffee shop and a terrace of six retail units, was approved by planners three years ago.

A design statement, prepared by BHB Architects to accompany the 375-home application, said: “The application site is situated on the corner of the A442 Queensway and A5223 Whitchurch Drive.

“The eastern boundary of the site is faced by Apley Woods and Apley pool, and to the southern boundary is Apley Castle, which is made up of residential development zones along with Severn Hospice care facility.”

Sixty-four of the proposed houses will have two bedrooms, with 240 three-bed and 71 four-bed homes.