Telford site earmarked for up to 350 homes

An artist's impression of the 350-house estate planned for The Hem, Telford. Photo: Atkins Global for Telford and Wrekin Council

The 100-acre site, known as “The Hem”, lies east of Stirchley and north of Halesfield Industrial Estate. Telford and Wrekin Council has applied for outline permission for the two, three and four-bedroom homes.

A report by planning officers says the fields, which include the site of a horseriding school, have been earmarked for homes since the Telford’s “New Town Masterplan” was drawn up 56 years ago.

It recommends the borough’s Planning Committee votes in favour, but notes 80 neighbouring residents have objected.

The report says their objection notices include concerns about “the loss of the riding school and community facility”, “possible complaints from future residents over commercial uses to the south” and the “pressure on local services” the new residents would bring.

Officers note that the site is allocated for housing under the current Telford and Wrekin Local Plan, and was zoned for residential development in the Telford New Town Masterplan in 1965.

The report says the impact on the Nedge Farm Riding Centre, north of Nedge Lane “is a civil matter outside the control of planning”.

“The land associated with the riding school has been subject to short-term leases for many years, with it borne in mind that the fields would likely be developed at some stage,” it adds.

“The current lease expires in early 2023 and it has been confirmed by the applicants that this will not be renewed.”

The 19th-century Nedge Farmhouse, which is included on Telford and Wrekin Council’s “Buildings of Local Interest” register, lies beyond the north boundary of the planned development. The report says the borough’s Built Heritage team “raise no objection to the development south of Nedge Lane on historic environment grounds”.

“There would be some suburbanisation of distant views from Nedge Farmhouse, but this would be a very minor impact,” it adds.

Planning officers note that noise consultants have carried out an assessment of the location, at the request of the council’s Environmental health team.

“The assessment concludes that the site is suitable for the proposed residential use with a low to medium risk of adverse effects due to road traffic on the A442 and Halesfield 1,” the report says.

“It is likely any adverse noise impacts could be fully mitigated through a process of good acoustic design.”

An illustrative plan, prepared by Birmingham-based planning agents Atkins Global, shows 97 houses, ranging from two to four bedrooms, on the west of the site, separated from the railway line and Halesfield 1 by woodland.

The remaining 253 homes would be arranged in four plots along the east of the site, all south of Nedge Lane except for the final 49-house estate.

An open space, include a stream, a play area and new and existing trees would separate the two sides.

The planners’ report says this plan “demonstrates in principle that a development of up to 350 dwellings is possible, taking account of site constraints” but this “is a maximum yield, rather than an aspiration”.

“It will be for the applicant to demonstrate whether this is achievable without negatively impacting on the overall design ethos and taking account of site constraints,” it adds.

The report also notes that 25 per cent of the planned homes would be classed as affordable housing.