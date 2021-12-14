Quarry sight could be developed into nearly 200 homes

Hadley Quarry, west of Hadley Road, could be developed into 188 houses, if plans are approved (Picture: Google)

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has applied to place two-, three- and four-bedroom houses on Hadley Quarry, an 11-acre site that still serves a local brick manufacturer.

A statement submitted on behalf of Persimmon says the quarry, which sits north of the railway line “created a barrier to the expansion of Hadley” during its 20th century expansion phase, and said developing it was a “logical opportunity” to create new housing.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A planning statement, prepared by RPS Group on behalf of Persimmon, says the development consists of 65 two-bedroom, 86 three-bedroom and 37 four-bedroom houses, with 378 car parking spaces between them.

Blueprints submitted to the council show the estate would be accessed by road from Hadley Road, to the east. An attenuation pond would be added at the northeast of the site, near the newly-created junction.

“Since Telford was designated as a new town, Hadley has been subject to rapid expansion,” the statement says.

“The community has grown though infill and brownfield development.

“Hadley Quarry is part of an active quarry serving the adjoining Blockleys Brickworks.

“The site sits to the north of the Shrewsbury-to-Birmingham railway line and to the southeast of the main residential areas of Hadley.

“Existing properties border the site to the west on Waterloo Close and Far Vallens to the north.