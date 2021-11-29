'No immediate need' for work at Telford Bus Station

Stock photo

Abid Tawasin, chairman of Telford Hackney Carriage Association, says that the way the newly refurbished bus station is laid out discriminates against disabled people as it does not meet the requirements of the Equality Act, in his opinion.

He said: "I recently took a woman in a wheelchair to Telford Bus Station, but there was nowhere for me to park."

"I try to assist people but there is no real option, I would have to park up and leave my taxi unattended with cash in it, and maybe carry luggage over for people, or push them in their chair as well.

"I have contacted the council about it, and they say that there is no immediate need for work to be done. I think they need to find a solution for health and safety reasons."

Mr Tawasin added that this issue arises with either himself or other drivers at least three or four times a week.

He added: "In my opinion this is discrimination."

However, Telford & Wrekin Council say that the layout of the bus station does meet the requirements of the Equality Act.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by Mr Tawasin. Throughout the redesign of the bus station, we have made sure that accessibility is a key priority, both from the town centre and surrounding areas and access to the station meets the requirements of the Equality Act.