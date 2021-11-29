Musicians inspiring next generation of artists

Resonance, fronted by lead singer Rosanna Lefevre, performing at Telford College.

Resonance, a specialist music higher education institute in Brierley Hill in the West Midlands, visited Telford College to give students a glimpse into the kind of future they could have in the industry.

The team performed a selection of music, and discussed the nature of the ‘portfolio career’ of a musician, sharing their experiences as professional musicians, and discussing employment opportunities, soft skills, technique, sounds and equipment.

They then gave a short presentation about Resonance – a brand-new multi-million-pound state-of-the-art music institute where the curriculum, teaching and learning model is directly shaped by industry professionals.

Student Ollie Jenner from Market Drayton, a former Grove School student, said: “The afternoon was informative and insightful – I didn’t know about Resonance before but now they are a definite progression option for me.”

And fellow student Amber Hayden, a former Telford Priory School student, was also impressed: “It was really cool seeing these musicians doing exactly what I want to do as a career.

“They are living proof that you can have a successful career in the music industry. They all started out just like us, and they are all very relatable.”

The session was eye-opening for many of the students involved and Igor Wojdak said: “Resonance is definitely an option for me after Telford College now.”

The former Telford Langley School student added: “I will visit their studios and see what they have to offer. The facilities here at Telford College are amazing and the college has definitely set the bar very high.”

Learner manager for music at the college, Andy Turner, said: “It was a fantastic afternoon of activities for our music students.

“Rick, Rosanna, Lloyd and Alex from Resonance represented exactly the types of professional, highly-skilled and personable musicians that we aspire our students to become.

“It was great for the students to hear about their experiences in the music industry and to have specialist tips and coaching on being a drummer, guitarist, vocalist, keyboardist, and working with music technology.

“We look forward to working with the Resonance team again, and we appreciate their complimentary words about our students and the music provision here at Telford College.”

Rick Benton, principal and chief executive of Resonance, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to bring the Resonance roadshow to the college and to spend time discussing our experiences of working in the music industry with such an inquisitive and engaging group of talented young musicians.”