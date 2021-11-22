Heidi brave's the shave

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 13/11/2021 Heidi Jamieson from Telford will have her hair cut for the Princess charity. left, Laura Barrett and Kelly Sarney..

Heidi Jamieson had a total length of 72cm of hair chopped off to be donated to the Little Princess Trust, as well as raising a total of £164 for the charity.

Heidi said: "I just wanted to do it so it would help a child restore their confidence. I have lost quite a few people close to me to cancer and I wanted to do this.

"I have never done anything like this before, but I am now planning to raise money for autism awareness by walking up Snowdon next February."

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The trust use hair donations and fundraising monies sent to them by supporters, to manufacture and fit real-hair wigs. Established in 2006, the Little Princess Trust has supplied over 8000 wigs to children and young people and have invested around £5 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.