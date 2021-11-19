Residents approve neighbourhood plan

Tibberton. Photo: Google

Voters in the Tibberton and Cherrington parish voted 198-12 to approve the 59-page blueprint.

Councillor Stephen Burrell, whose Edgmond and Ercall Magna ward includes the villages, said the 28 per cent turnout was “rather high” for such a poll, and asked for assurance it would be taken into account.

Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies assured him it would be taken into consideration by officers and the Planning Committee when applications when proposal for the parish come before them.

Tibberton and Cherrington Parish Council submitted its draft Neighbourhood Plan to Telford and Wrekin Council in July 2020.

In a foreword, parish council chairman Jim Berry and Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group chairman Nick Eyles wrote that they represented “a rural parish, which, over time, has managed to maintain the rustic tranquility of a country parish”.

“However,” they added, “parts, namely in the village of Tibberton, have seen considerable growth over the last couple of years, which has resulted in tremendous pressure on the roads and services throughout the parish and beyond.”

They said public drop-in sessions and questionnaire responses had shaped the plan and “show that, although there is a feeling that the parish must continue to evolve in order to maintain a thriving community, it must do so whilst maintaining the heritage and pride in living in such a pleasant parish”.

After a consultation period and independent examination, the borough’s cabinet green-lit a referendum in September 2021.

The vote was held on Thursday, November 11, with residents asked “Do you want the Borough of Telford and Wrekin to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Tibberton and Cherrington to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

Councillor David Wright – the cabinet member responsible for planning – was absent from the full Telford and Wrekin Council meeting that took place a week after, but Cllr Burrell noted the result and asked whether he would “make sure that, in the future, such a mandate is given its due deference within planning determinations made by this local planning authority”.

Councillor Davies said he would ensure Cllr Burrell’s comments were passed on to Cllr Wright.