Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves in back to back showings

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 5/10/20 GV Cineworld Telford, Southwater Square, Telford..

The extreme sensory cinema, 4DX has water, wind, scent and strobe lighting, timed to enhance what’s happening on screen while high-tech motion seats, vibrate and shake in synchronicity with the action on screen.

Screenings will be held on December 4 and 5 and December 11 and 12.

Jon Cox, Cineworld Telford General Manager, said that 4DX was Cineworld’s most exhilarating way to watch a film.

"It is considered to be one of the biggest innovations in cinematic technology," he said.

"Cinema goers will be able to retrace the journey of Daniel Radcliffe's boy wizard, as he grows from innocent Hogwarts student to the heroic figure battling the fiendish Lord Voldemort."

They will also be able to experience more 4DX extreme cinema, before the end of the year, in Marvel Studios’ Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix: Resurrections.

“We’re thrilled to re-introduce cinema goers to our 4DX auditorium with this chance to nostalgically re-experience the entire character arc of Harry Potter contained within one of the most successful movie franchises of all time," Jon said.

"There’s nothing like it and it can only be experienced at Cineworld, in the UK. We’ve also got a great line up of films in 4DX before the end of the year and we can’t wait to see customers’ reactions when they try out the extreme, multi-sensory cinema experience."