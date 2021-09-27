Drop in event as part of major plan to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting people in Donnington to attend the event and find out more about the plans

Telford and Wrekin Council says its Safer & Stronger Communities investment – £2m from the council and £500k from West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner – will tackle "community priorities and create tangible measures to address them".

Residents are invited to have their say to help build youth groups and social clubs, and there are openings for volunteers to get involved.

Members of the public can attend a drop in meeting about the plans in Donnington tomorrow.

The event is being held at Donnington Community Hub between 4pm and 8pm. There will be further meetings at Dawley, Sutton Hill and Woodside.

The project will look at Sutton Hill, Madeley and Woodside, Brookside, Stirchley & Hollinswood, (The Nedge) Wellington (Haygate & Arleston) St Georges & Priorslee, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench, Dawley Bank & Malinslee, Dawley & Aqueduct, Hadley & Leegomery, Oakengates & Ketley Bank, Ketley & Overdale and Donnington.

The plans will include more CCTV, better lighting, along with tackling fly tipping, graffiti and dealing with abandoned cars and houses and parking enforcement.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “According to data, Telford is the safest major town in Shropshire and among the top 10 nationally where 76 per cent of people feel safe in their homes – but we are far from complacent.

“We want residents to know we are on their side and finding ways to do more like working with the police to address community concerns as i often hear requests for more police support.

“I’ll work with the police and partners to ensure they play their part and make the borough even safer. Through both immediate action and sustained initiatives, we will ensure Telford and Wrekin continues to be a great place to live, visit and work where people feel safe in their homes.

“It is our hope that with support from the Police Crime Commissioner John Campion, West Mercia Police and residents all working together, we can help empower communities and bring about real change.”