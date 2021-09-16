Council tax discount refused

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman ruled in Telford & Wrekin Council's favour

“Mr X” moved into a house on a “housing development not yet adopted by the council” – meaning the authority was not responsible for roads, footpaths, streetlighting there – in 2019.

A report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman says he appealed to them after Telford and Wrekin Council rejected his argument that he should pay a reduced rate.

In its anonymised decision notice, the watchdog declines to investigate and backs the council, saying “council tax is a community charge for council services provided as a whole”, not a “contract for services”.

Summarising the case, the LGO investigator writes: “Mr X moved into a new property in September 2019 and has paid his council tax bill since then. The property is on a housing development not yet adopted by the council.

"He says that, during that time, the council has not maintained the roads, footpaths, street-lights, park or allotments. Mr X asked it to compensate him for the services that have not been provided.

"Council tax is a community charge for council services provided as a whole and is based on property values. The council told Mr X that it cannot reduce the amount of council tax he must pay or compensate him for any services he is not currently receiving.

“Council tax is not a contract for services and Mr X has a legal obligation to pay it.”

The report adds that Mr X also says “the council has failed to follow its complaints procedure as its response was late”.

“While we would expect the council to respond in accordance with its complaints policy, I do not propose to investigate this issue further,” the decision notice says.