Second chance to sign up to free prostate cancer test event after hundreds attend Telford screening

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group testing event at AFC Telford United. In Picture: Ian Worrall from Telford with Nurse Nicola Parks

Men in Shropshire were urged to take up the offer of a free prostate cancer test by the Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group at their event at AFC Telford United football ground on Monday evening.

Chairman Dennis Briggs said the group normally host an event each year, and just a simple blood test can end up saving lives if the cancer is spotted early enough.

The event in Telford on Monday evening had garnered interest from around 737 men who signed up to attend with a pre-booked slot.

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group testing event at AFC Telford United. In Picture: Les Jones from Telford with Nurse Elaine

Dennis said it was a great result and the group, who are always trying to raise awareness of prostate cancer, are pleased to see people take the message on board.

"We have 737 men signed up to attend the testing event," he said. "There will be 15 phlebotomists taking the blood samples, as well as myself and other volunteers.

"A lot of people have helped make the event what it is, and I thank them.

"After we put the initial article out about the event, for the next three days I had men ringing up to book and we went from about 70 sign ups to more than 300 in a couple of days.

"I am very happy that people have listened to the message we put out. It has all come together fantastically.

"I hope people who couldn't come to this event listen out for details of the event on September 30 in Bridgnorth, organised by the Bridgnorth Lions."

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group aim to raise awareness of the cancer, which is especially common in Black and Asian men – who are twice as likely to get diagnosed.

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group testing event at AFC Telford United. In Picture: Alan Olenik from Telford with Nurse Kay Turner

Due to the pandemic, the group haven't been able to hold testing events for 18 months, meaning it is more important than ever for people to come forward and get tested and catch the cancer early, when it is treatable.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK, and the rate for Black and Asian men is one in four.

Dennis added: "The earlier it's caught the easier it is to treat.

"The last four events we did, we tested 1,200 men and 56 of them had some symptoms.

"Not all of them will be cancer but they still should go to the doctors to check it out."