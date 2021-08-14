Youths spotted climbing on Telford medical practice

Stirchley Medical Practice. Photo: Telford Cops

The warning came from Telford Police, after an incident at Stirchley Medical Practice in the town.

The police said that youngsters who had been climbing onto the roof of the building had been caught by local officers.

They said they would be dealt with "accordingly".

A post from Telford Police on Twitter warned about the potential dangers of the activity, adding: "Unfortunately local young people have been climbing onto the roof of the medical practice in Stirchley.