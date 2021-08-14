Youths spotted climbing on Telford medical practice

Police have issued a warning after young people were found climbing on the roof of a medical practice.

Stirchley Medical Practice. Photo: Telford Cops
The warning came from Telford Police, after an incident at Stirchley Medical Practice in the town.

The police said that youngsters who had been climbing onto the roof of the building had been caught by local officers.

They said they would be dealt with "accordingly".

A post from Telford Police on Twitter warned about the potential dangers of the activity, adding: "Unfortunately local young people have been climbing onto the roof of the medical practice in Stirchley.

"This is not a safe play to be. You’re putting yourself and others at risk. The individuals were caught by local PCSO’s and will be dealt with accordingly."

