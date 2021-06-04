Wrekin walkers urged to look out for missing peacocks Russell and Ashley

One of Karen's peacocks

The male birds disappeared from Karen Draper and her partner's home on the Wenlock side of the Wrekin two weeks ago.

For a while there were sightings of the birds, called Russell and Ashley, on nearby Spout Lane.

But Karen says that no-one has seen them for about 10 days.

"I know they do wander a little so I wasn't too concerned to start with. But they have been gone for quite a while now without any updates as to where they are.

"When people saw them on Spout Lane we went to find them, but they had gone and then for about the past 10 days no one seems to have seen them.

"We are still hoping they may arrive home but we are very concerned that there haven't been any sighting of them for a while now."

She said peacocks could be hard to catch.

"If anyone does spot them it would be good to here where they might be so that we can try to get them back."