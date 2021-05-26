Smoke pouring from the site in Ketley. Photo: Sam Bagnall.

The huge blaze at Greenway Polymers, in Ketley, forced part of the M54 to close, as well as Waterloo Road in Ketley and some local schools, when it broke out on April 26 at midday.

Shropshire's assistant chief fire officer, Dan Quinn, said the fire is now out after 29 days of hard work from everyone involved.

He revealed the teams on site, including firefighters and demolitions teams, worked methodically through more than 50,000 tonnes of household and domestic waste at the former Pink Skips site.

He said: "This large and complex task has only been possible through the support of our partners who have allowed us to remove the unsafe structure and give us access to extinguish the fire.

"I am pleased to confirm the fire is now out. A big thank you to everyone involved in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion, from our partners at Telford and Wrekin Council, the Environment Agency, and MSM Demolitions and fire service staff who have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to bring this incident to a close."

The blaze at the former Greenway Polymers Recycling site in Ketley had burned for four weeks, with more than 1,000 firefighters being used to tackle the incident.