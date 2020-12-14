More than £220,000 in funding secured to improve Telford cycle route

The money from the Department for Transport is to fund permanent walking or cycling schemes.

This particular grant of £229,500 will pay for the “A518 Connectivity Package”.

It will involve creating a permanent off-road footway and cycleway alongside the A518 between Muxton and the north of Telford to form part of the National Cycle Network Route 55.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a big increase in cycling and walking.

“Earlier this year through Department for Transport we were able to install 300 cycle stands throughout the borough and we are delighted to have received further money now to improve this section of cycle route 55.

"It’s a popular cycle route but it does divert away from the A518 where there is no cycle path or footpath along that section of the road.

"We are looking to create a new path where there currently isn’t one.

"We have a started a consultation and I encourage as many people as possible to have a look at the plans on our website, complete the online survey and encourage others to do the same.

“Your responses will be collated and used to modify the proposals if necessary. We hope to start work on the new route in early spring next year, to be completed by early summer.”