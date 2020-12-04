M54 blocked after HGV and two cars in crash

The crash, involving an HGV and two cars, happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M54, between junction four for Telford and three for Cosford, at about 2pm.

The ambulance and fire services, along with Highways England, were called to the scene.

Five fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one had been trapped in any of the vehicles and the crews made the scene safe.

Jordan Eggington, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at 2.03pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the M54 between junctions three and four.

"We currently have three ambulances and a paramedic officer at the scene assessing two patients.”