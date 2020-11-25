Telford & Wrekin Labour Party urges Chancellor to keep promises

Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader

The borough's Labour Party branch says the pandemic has already cost the council £26,900,000 and that town halls across the country are were facing a £6.7 billion shortfall despite the Conservatives promises to support local authorities.

His comments comes ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spending review on Wednesday.

“People in Telford and Wrekin have done everything the Government has asked to fight the Coronavirus. It’s been really tough, but we have made sacrifices to support the national effort.

“Here in Telford and Wrekin, Covid has cost our council £26.9m as we invest more in things like PPE and supporting the most vulnerable in our community. The Government promised to do whatever it takes to cover that cost so frontline services aren’t hit – now it’s time to keep that promise.

“As a council we have stepped to fill the gaps left by the Government, delivering 250,00 pieces of PPE to our cares homes and suppling over 52,000 school meals but the Chancellor must keep his promise so we can continue to protect the most vulnerable in our community