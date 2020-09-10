Moving Telford family's tribute to stalwart who helped to save green spaces

Former parish councillor and Ketley Paddock Mound campaigner Fen Tyler pioneered the battle to save the site – now a nature reserve – from developers back in 1967. He has also served on the former Wellington Rural Council.

The retired economics and computer science lecturer had moved to the area two years earlier.

His daughter Jane said: “Dad contributed greatly to Ketley life in many ways. His greatest achievement was to take a leading role in saving Ketley Paddock Mound from commercial development – and again in more recent years.

“Two months before he passed away this unique site achieved the status of Local Nature Reserve which means it is now permanently safe from construction. During the Covid-19 crisis it has been a pleasure to see it discovered and appreciated by more and more people.

Ketley Paddock Mound

“As well as mounting passionate campaigns Dad loved to get his hands dirty, enthusiastically participating in working groups to manage the land.

“He also served on the parish council for many years, played a key role in saving Ketley Playing Fields from construction during the Millenium Village development and set up the IT systems in the community centre.

“Perhaps, though, he will be most fondly remembered for the infinite small ways he helped local people.

“Even in the last few weeks of his life, as his health was failing, he was trying to fix a friend’s PC and set up Zoom meetings for key members of the Ketley Paddock Mound Group to discuss plans for future events and further improvements to the land.”

Ketley Paddock Mound in 2016

Originally from York, Mr Tyler died at his home, in Red Lake, Ketley, on May 25.

“Dad unstintingly gave his time, energy and love to his ‘Daughters Four’ as he called us, helping us through all the problems, large and small, that life throws at us. He was very much a family man and was at his happiest when surrounded by us all.

“We have been bowled over by the outpouring of love, affection and praise from the many people in his life,” she added.

Mr Tyler is survived by wife Chris, children Jane, 57, Sally, 54, Anna, 41, and Lizzie, 38, and seven grandchildren and two great grand-children.