Phill's 50 mile run around Telford raises hundreds

Phill Birkett, a 25-year-old officer from Telford, decided to run the entirety of the Telford T50 50 mile trail to raise money for the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).

A keen runner, he managed the whole trail in a little over eight hours. He started and finished near his home in Wellington and ran around the whole borough, including the Ironbridge Gorge, Lilleshall and Dawley.

His family was waiting for him as he closed the loop. His mother Denise Birkett, 62, said: "He told me he could hot focus on who was there to see him cross the finish line for about 10 minutes as everything was overwhelming, but he gave me a great big hug and thanked me for my support and seeing him through.

"He is recovering pretty well to be fair, his legs are stiff and sore but he has been walking around the garden centre with his wife and baby son.

"He is having a rest from running for a week then back to it. I have now nicknamed him Bolting Birkett!"

The fundraiser for REME is still online. Visit uk.gofundme.com/f/the-reme-charity-50-mile-run.