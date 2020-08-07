Phill's 50-mile run around Telford for military cause

Phill Birkett, 25, is an officer in the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and plans to run the entire Telford T50 50 mile trail tomorrow to raise money to support past and present members.

Originally from Donnington but now living in Wellington, Phill will start on the route soon after dawn to try and beat the hottest extremes of midday sun.

He will set off near his house in Wellington and head anti-clockwise around the route, taking in the Wrekin, Little Wenlock, the Ironbridge Gorge, central Telford, Lilleshall and Dawley (plus much more between) before arriving at home to the fanfare of his family.

Phill's mother Denise Birkett, 62, said she couldn't be prouder of her son and that she had "every faith" in him.

"He's always keeping fit, he does cross country running for the REME team. He can get up and down the Wrekin in 11 minutes, he is dedicated to running.

"He has been scoping out the whole route, taking his car to different spots.

"It would be nice if I could get through to the people of Telford and say that if anybody is walking or jogging any part of the route that day and sees my son, to urge him on.

"He is putting his heart and soul into this run."

Wellington's mayor Anthony Lowe got wind of the challenge and personally wished Phill luck. He also donated to the fundraising appeal, which has surpassed £300.

Learn more at uk.gofundme.com/f/the-reme-charity-50-mile-run

The 50 mile trail was established in 2018 to celebrate Telford's 50th anniversary. It links parks, woods, pools, nature reserves and open countryside, showcasing Telford & Wrekin's many green spaces and its industrial heritage.