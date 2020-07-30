Tibberton Village Shop hands out grants to local heroes

Every year, the entirely volunteer-run Tibberton Village Shop offers grants to local projects which will benefit the community and surrounding area.

The shop is a non-profit and the grant funds come from any annual surplus money. This year, cheques were presented to three of the applicants.

The area surrounding Tibberton bus shelter has blossomed since Rita Butler voluntarily took over the responsibility of the borders three years ago, and so she has been given a grant to buy more plants.

Dr Nick Tindall collected his cheque to go towards the £150,000 needed for the new X-ray machine at Cottage Care Centre in Newport. Finally, shop volunteer, Bob Hampton, representing the Samaritans in Wellington, was given a cheque to replace headsets and microphones used by volunteers.

The cheques are usually presented in May but because of the pandemic this had been postponed. The shop has only recently re-opened after being closed since the beginning of lockdown so the volunteers wanted to hand out the cheques while they are back open again.