'Suspicious' car fire closes Telford road
Firefighters have extinguished a "suspicious" car fire which has caused disruption on a road in Telford.
Police and the fire service attended Redhill Way, near Wrockwardine Wood, shortly before midday today as flames poured from the front of a car.
The blue Volkswagen Beetle suffered considerable damage to its bonnet, which had melted away.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were first called to reports of a blaze coming from a car at 11.47am.
One appliance was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to tackle the fire, which was put out a short time later.
West Mercia Police said the origin of the incident had raised suspicion.
A Telford police spokesperson said: "Suspicious car fire on Red Hill Way. Temp road closed for the time being. SFRS have put out the fire."
