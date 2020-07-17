Menu

'Suspicious' car fire closes Telford road

By Rory Smith

Firefighters have extinguished a "suspicious" car fire which has caused disruption on a road in Telford.

The vehicle caught fire at around midday. Photo: @TelfordCops

Police and the fire service attended Redhill Way, near Wrockwardine Wood, shortly before midday today as flames poured from the front of a car.

The blue Volkswagen Beetle suffered considerable damage to its bonnet, which had melted away.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were first called to reports of a blaze coming from a car at 11.47am.

One appliance was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to tackle the fire, which was put out a short time later.

West Mercia Police said the origin of the incident had raised suspicion.

A Telford police spokesperson said: "Suspicious car fire on Red Hill Way. Temp road closed for the time being. SFRS have put out the fire."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

