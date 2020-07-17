'Suspicious' car fire closes Telford road

Police and the fire service attended Redhill Way, near Wrockwardine Wood, shortly before midday today as flames poured from the front of a car.

The blue Volkswagen Beetle suffered considerable damage to its bonnet, which had melted away.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were first called to reports of a blaze coming from a car at 11.47am.

One appliance was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to tackle the fire, which was put out a short time later.

West Mercia Police said the origin of the incident had raised suspicion.

A Telford police spokesperson said: "Suspicious car fire on Red Hill Way. Temp road closed for the time being. SFRS have put out the fire."