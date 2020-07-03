'Madness on two wheels' - Teen led police on 110mph motorbike chase in Telford

David Penwright’s reckless antics on the roads of Telford were condemned by Judge Anthony Lowe who told him: “Someone could have been seriously injured.”

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that 19-year-old Penwright was seen by officers on a bike with a passenger in Queen Street, Madeley on February 24 this year. He rode off at speed, before his passenger got off at a set of lights.

He revved at officers, making it clear he was about to speed away from them, before a chase ensued on blue lights and sirens.

Officers described his riding as “erratic”, and that it appeared he was either a poor rider or had a defective bike.

He travelled on Bridgnorth Road towards Sutton Hill at 55mph in a 30mph zone and continued onto the ring road doing 73mph in a 30mph area.

He rode on the wrong side of the road on sweeping bends. Officers pursued him on the A442 towards Telford, but they couldn’t keep up with him at 110mph.

Penwright hit excessive speeds travelling towards Much Wenlock and caused vehicles to swerve out of his way on his way back to Madeley. The pursuing officers stopped the chase for safety reasons, but a colleague came across Penwright, and was able to nudge his wheel with his car, causing Penwright to stumble off the bike and run away. He was apprehended shortly after.

Prosecutor John Brotherton said: “We’re told the pursuit lasted for 15 minutes. He was arrested and taken to Malinsgate police station.” He added that the bike was found to have faulty brakes and lights.

Penwright, of Westbourne, Telford, admitted to dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Adrian Roberts, defending, said: “To his credit he made admissions in his police interview and at the magistrates court.” He added that Penwright had spent a large part of his childhood in care but had recently found himself in a position of responsibility caring for his mother and sister.

Judge Lowe told Penwright: “This was madness on two wheels. All sorts of things could have happened.”

He gave Penwright a 12-month community order, a six-week curfew from 7pm to 7am and disqualified him from driving for two years.