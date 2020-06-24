Telford & Wrekin Council supports national campaign to keep parks tidy

Parks have been a lifeline for many people over the past few months, but as lockdown restrictions are eased and people are able to spend more time enjoying the open spaces, there is a real risk they will turn into rubbish dumps.

Keep Britain Tidy is asking everyone to do their bit and to help ease the pressure on local councils, which are still facing immense challenges.

Telford and Wrekin has seen an increase in littering in beauty spots, including a fire on The Wrekin caused by a disposable BBQ that had been left to smoulder.

The council is out litter picking and emptying bins more often when the weather is warmer, but is urging people to do their bit more than ever.

As well as general littering, discarded personal protective equipment – such as gloves and face masks – has increasingly become an issue.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “More people are out and about in local beauty spots when the weather warms up, so litter bins tend to fill up quicker.

"We look after 2,500 litter bins and although our crews empty them more often in spring and summer, they can fill up quicker than we can empty them.

"We therefore urge people to take their rubbish home, particularly if bins are full.

“We are doing what we can and our volunteer street champions and friends groups are helping, but we need your help too.

"Please help us keep our borough beautiful by taking your rubbish home.

"If you do spot an overflowing bin, please report it to us. And if you spot a fly tip, report it too so we can investigate.”

More information about the Keep Britain Tidy campaign to support key workers during the Covid-19 crisis is available at www.keepbritaintidy.org/news/take-your-rubbish-home-help-keep-public-spaces-clean-and-safe-everyone

Report issues with litter at www.telford.gov.uk/info/20482/street_care_and_cleaning/513/street_littering_and_litter_bins/2