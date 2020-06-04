New energy advice service for Telford & Wrekin

Telford Energy Advice (TEA) will support households who are struggling to afford their energy and stay warm at home.

The TEA team can provide help with energy bills, help find the best deals and support residents to access heating and insulation grants. Advice is available over the phone, online and face-to-face at home where safe to do so.

The new service is being delivered by Shrewsbury-based charity Marches Energy Agency and is funded through the Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme.

Oliver Rothwell, Telford Energy Advice project manager, said: “Telford Energy Advice will provide much needed support and advice to householders over the next two years, helping residents stay warm and safe in their homes.

"This new funding is particularly timely, many people are experiencing energy issues as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. I’d encourage anyone who thinks we could help to get in touch – and for people to think of any friends or family members who could benefit from our new service."

The service will be delivered in partnership with a range of partners including Telford & Wrekin Council, housing associations and other voluntary sector organisations.

Support is available to homeowners and those that rent their home.

A programme of free home energy checks will be available, offering free advice at home alongside a range of free energy saving kit including new LED lightbulbs, draught proofing and radiator panels. Home energy checks will be undertaken as soon as it is safe, in accordance with the government Covid-19 guidance.

The TEA team can be contacted on 0800 677 1952 or via email on advice@mea.org.uk. Alternatively, follow Telford Energy Advice on Facebook.