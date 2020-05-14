Telford & Wrekin planners are commended in awards scheme

The team, which goes by apT, was commended at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2020.

Councillor David Wright, the council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport & infrastructure, said: “This was a fantastic achievement by our planning team and they can be very proud of being recognised by such a prestigious awards scheme.

“It is a brilliant example of how our team works to support not only our community but also each other so it is a big well done from me."

The ceremony took place virtually this year on the RTPI’s YouTube channel.

The awards have run for over 40 years, celebrating exceptional examples of planning and the contribution planners make to society.

Watch the ceremony here: