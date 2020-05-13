Wrekin Housing Group launches calendar competition

The Wrekin Housing Group wants people to put their art skills to good use by creating images for its 2021 calendar.

The group creates a calendar each year and for 2021 wants it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.

The competition aims to find 12 works of art inspired by life on our doorsteps.

The 12 winning entries will then be published in the 2021 calendar with the overall winner taking pride of place on the front cover. Winning entries will also be exhibited later in the year.

Every year The Wrekin Housing Group produces a calendar for customers, circulating around 15,000 copies.

Over the years it has featured works from local photographers and partner organisations including The National Trust and The Ironbridge Gorge. Last year an art competition was held for the first time and was won by David Hughes, from Telford, whose oil painting of Coalport now adorns the front cover of the current calendar.

Edward Thomas, group head of marketing and communications for Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Currently we have to stay at home more so this year’s theme is life on your doorstep.

"We want people to think about the things they can see around them. It may be a view from a window, something you notice on a daily walk, a snapshot of family life or a still life of objects you love. We’re welcoming artworks created from all media from painting to printmaking and textiles to sculpture. We want to create our most colourful and vibrant calendar yet.”

Advertising

The artworks will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from The Wrekin Housing Group and its Tenants’ Panel.

Artists have until the end of August to finish their work and people can visit wrekin.com/calendar or email calendar@wrekin.com to find out more or enter.