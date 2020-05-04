Hadley school helps families in need

And this week Telford Centre Rotary Club gave its backing by approving a donation of a further £750 towards the Hadley Learning Community family woodbox scheme.

HLC head Gill Eatough said: "We are providing food boxes for the families across our six schools who we have identified as needing extra support because of their economic situation and the massive issues we are having getting the free school meals vouchers downloaded.

"The national system is just not coping with the volume or demand, so families are not getting the vouchers as quickly as they should, so the food boxes are additional help and support from the Learning Community Trust using the incredibly generous donations from Telford Centre Rotary Club.

"The boxes are put together by our head of catering and team at HLC. Our amazing staff across our schools have been delivering the boxes to homes. We will be doing this each week until early June.

"The generosity of the club in providing such a large sum will go a long way to contributing to the cost of this vital scheme."

Nick Burn of the club said: "We are so pleased that we are able to help this vital activity but equally the club remains concerned that feeding needy families in Telford must be funded from school budgets and voluntary organisations such as Rotary clubs supporting schools and local food banks."

The club is now planning a fundraising event to raise money to support local food banks and feeding schemes.

In a separate effort, HLC has now produced its first batch of 50 of face visors, which are to be donated to Severn Hospice within the next few days.